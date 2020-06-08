Virgin Piña Colada

June 8, 2020
Enjoy a non-alcoholic piña colada, using cream of coconut, milk, shredded coconut and pineapple chunks for that fresh, island taste.
This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.
Ingredients
- 2 trays of ice
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup pineapple chunks, drained
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 1 Cup cream of coconut
- 3-4 Tablespoons shredded coconut
- Maraschino cherries, for garnish
- Pineapple wedges, for garnish
Directions
Combine ice, vanilla, milk, cream of coconut and shredded coconut in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
Pour into glasses and garnish with a pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry.
Serve immediately.