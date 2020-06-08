  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Virgin Piña Colada

June 8, 2020
A family-friendly version of the classic tropical drink
Virgin Piña Colada

Courtesy of Catherine Pappas/Living the Gourmet

Enjoy a non-alcoholic piña colada, using cream of coconut, milk, shredded coconut and pineapple chunks for that fresh, island taste.

This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 trays of ice
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup pineapple chunks, drained
  • 1 Cup whole milk
  • 1 Cup cream of coconut
  • 3-4 Tablespoons shredded coconut
  • Maraschino cherries, for garnish
  • Pineapple wedges, for garnish

Directions

Combine ice, vanilla, milk, cream of coconut and shredded coconut in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour into glasses and garnish with a pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry.

Serve immediately.

Tags
best recipes
virgin pina colada