4.5
2 ratings

Vermont Coffee

February 14, 2021 | 9:41pm
A play on an Irish coffee
Vermont Coffee
Micaela Fiorellini/Shutterstock

Coffee with... gin? Don't knock it until you try it. Maple syrup and heavenly maple-angostura whipped cream bring it all together in one toasty cocktail.

This recipe is from Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill Gin and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

For the cocktail:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Tom Cat Gin
  • Strong black coffee
  • 1/2 Ounce maple syrup
  • Maple-angostura whipped cream (recipe follows)

For the maple-angostura whipped cream:

  • 1 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
  • 7 dashes angostura bitters

Directions

For the cocktail:

Step 1: In an Irish coffee glass, combine 1 1/2 ounces Tom Cat Gin, 1/2 ounce maple syrup, and strong black coffee to taste.

Step 2: Top with desired amount of whipped cream.

For the maple-angostura whipped cream:

Step 1: In a bowl, whip 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1 tablespoon of maple syrup and 7 dashes of angostura bitters. Whipped cream may also be made in a cocktail shaker by shaking all ingredients together (without ice).

Vermont Coffee
alcoholic coffee