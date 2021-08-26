This salsa is one of the easiest sauces to make at home. Ideally, the chunky sauce starts with ripe, fresh tomatoes, but in the offseason canned tomatoes make an adequate stand-in for garden-fresh. Olives and briny capers confirm the Spanish influence on Mexico's food. Make a large batch of this salsa to use over grilled fish, to eat on chips, to season crab for an empanada, or to dollop over scrambled eggs or tacos.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.