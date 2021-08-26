This salsa is one of the easiest sauces to make at home. Ideally, the chunky sauce starts with ripe, fresh tomatoes, but in the offseason canned tomatoes make an adequate stand-in for garden-fresh. Olives and briny capers confirm the Spanish influence on Mexico's food. Make a large batch of this salsa to use over grilled fish, to eat on chips, to season crab for an empanada, or to dollop over scrambled eggs or tacos.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Always rinse raw onion before using it to remove any unpleasant odors and aftertaste.
Ingredients
- 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1/2 Cup finely-chopped white onion, well rinsed, drained (see notes)
- 1/2 Cup chopped pitted green olives
- 2 Tablespoons finely-chopped pickled jalapenos, drained (or 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh jalapeno)
- 2 Tablespoons drained capers, rinsed, optional
- 2 Tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh parsley
- 2 Tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: To a food processor or blender, add 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced fire-roasted tomatoes with their liquid. Process with 4 on/off turns to roughly chop. Do not puree.
Step 2: Transfer the tomatoes to medium-size bowl. Add 1/2 cup finely-chopped white onion, 1/2 cup chopped pitted green olives, 2 tablespoons finely-chopped drained pickled jalapenos (or 1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh jalapeno), 2 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers (optional), 2 tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh parsley, 2 tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh cilantro, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Serve salsa at room temperature.