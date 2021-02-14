Buffalo chicken dip has been the most searched Super Bowl recipe since 2004, and there is no reason vegetarians need to miss out on this creamy, slightly spicy, highly dippable goodness. Sure, you could just swap in a meat-free "chicken" product, but there's no need when you can use healthy, non-processed ingredients instead.
Here, roasted cauliflower and white beans (cannellini) take the place of the usual chicken, and trust us when we say there won't be any complaints at your next game day.
Notes
Editor's note: I made this for the Super Bowl this year for small group that included vegetarians and meat eaters, and everyone went absolutely nuts for it. I'm not a vegetarian, but honestly I prefer this version and will make it this way from now on. It even reheated well days later.
Substitutions: You can swap either the sour cream or ranch dressing for blue cheese dressing, if you prefer.
Ingredients
- 1/2 small head cauliflower (about 15 ounces or 3 1/2 to 4 cups florets)
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 8 Ounces cream cheese
- 1/2 Cup ranch dressing
- 1/2 Cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
- 1/2 Cup Franks Red Hot Sauce
- 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.
Step 2: Cut cauliflower into small florets. In a medium bowl, toss the 1/2 head cauliflower with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly (keep oven on).
Step 3: In a large bowl, mix together 8 ounces cream cheese, 1/2 cup ranch, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup Franks red hot. Stir in the roasted cauliflower and cannellini beans. Put the buffalo mixture in a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle cheese on top.
Step 4: Bake for 15 minutes, or until cheese is fully melted. Remove from the oven and serve.