4.5
2 ratings

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

February 14, 2021
By
Roasted cauliflower and white beans offer texture and plant power
Vegetarian Buffalo chicken dip recipe - The Daily Meal
Katherine Martinelli/The Daily Meal

Buffalo chicken dip has been the most searched Super Bowl recipe since 2004, and there is no reason vegetarians need to miss out on this creamy, slightly spicy, highly dippable goodness. Sure, you could just swap in a meat-free "chicken" product, but there's no need when you can use healthy, non-processed ingredients instead.

Here, roasted cauliflower and white beans (cannellini) take the place of the usual chicken, and trust us when we say there won't be any complaints at your next game day.

Want more irresistable dip recipes? Click here.

Ready in
45 m
5 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
374
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Editor's note: I made this for the Super Bowl this year for small group that included vegetarians and meat eaters, and everyone went absolutely nuts for it. I'm not a vegetarian, but honestly I prefer this version and will make it this way from now on. It even reheated well days later.

Substitutions: You can swap either the sour cream or ranch dressing for blue cheese dressing, if you prefer.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small head cauliflower (about 15 ounces or 3 1/2 to 4 cups florets)
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese
  • 1/2 Cup ranch dressing
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 Cup Franks Red Hot Sauce
  • 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 2: Cut cauliflower into small florets. In a medium bowl, toss the 1/2 head cauliflower with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly (keep oven on).

Step 3: In a large bowl, mix together 8 ounces cream cheese, 1/2 cup ranch, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup Franks red hot. Stir in the roasted cauliflower and cannellini beans. Put the buffalo mixture in a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle cheese on top. 

Step 4: Bake for 15 minutes, or until cheese is fully melted. Remove from the oven and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving374
Total Fat37g56%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated15g76%
Cholesterol76mg25%
Protein8g16%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A226µg25%
Vitamin B120.3µg14.6%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.4%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K34µg28%
Calcium197mg20%
Fiber0.5g2%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron0.5mg2.6%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus200mg29%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium199mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16%
Sodium952mg40%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water88gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
