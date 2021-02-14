Buffalo chicken dip has been the most searched Super Bowl recipe since 2004, and there is no reason vegetarians need to miss out on this creamy, slightly spicy, highly dippable goodness. Sure, you could just swap in a meat-free "chicken" product, but there's no need when you can use healthy, non-processed ingredients instead.

Here, roasted cauliflower and white beans (cannellini) take the place of the usual chicken, and trust us when we say there won't be any complaints at your next game day.

