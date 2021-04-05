Step 1: In a large bowl, place 1/2 head shredded cabbage; pour boiling water over to cover; leave 1 minute; drain thoroughly. Set aside. Repeat process for 8 ounces bean sprouts, leaving only 10 seconds.

Step 2: In boiling salted water, cook 8 ounces green beans until tender, but still firm, about 3 to 5 minutes; drain; refresh under cold running water; drain thoroughly. Cook 1 small cauliflower (divided into florets) in boiling salted water until tender, but still firm, about 5 to 7 minutes; drain thoroughly.

Step 3: Wash 1 pound fresh spinach thoroughly; discard stems. Put spinach in large pan with 1/2 inch water; bring to boil; cover; cook over high heat until just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes; drain thoroughly; chop coarsely.

Step 4: All vegetables can be prepared up to 12 hours ahead and kept, covered, in refrigerator.

Step 5: One hour before serving, arrange all cooked vegetables, along with 1 cucumber (peeled, seeded, and cut into sticks) in piles on a rectangular platter or in wedges on a round platter. Spoon peanut sauce over vegetables; leave to marinate 30 to 60 minutes at room temperature.