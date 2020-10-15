  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Vegan Gluten-Free Hot Dogs

October 15, 2020 | 3:47pm
Faux diggity dog!
vegan hot dogs
Courtesy of Making Thyme For Health

Made with nutritious ingredients, these homemade hot dogs are a great healthy alternative to the processed store-bought version.

Recipe courtesy of Making Thyme For Health.

8
Servings
247
Calories Per Serving
Ready in
1 h 15 m
25 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup dry red lentils, rinsed
  • 2 Cups vegetable broth
  • 2 Tablespoons oil, divided
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 1/4 Cup grated carrot, about 2-3 carrots
  • 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 Tablespoons vegan Worcestershire
  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 2 Teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 Cup gluten-free flour, such as brown rice, chickpea or gluten-free all purpose

Directions

In a medium saucepan, add the rinsed lentils and vegetable broth.

Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes, or until tender.

Drain then set aside.

In a skillet, warm one tablespoon oil over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook until translucent.

Add the shredded carrot and continue to cook for about 3-5 minutes, until soft.

To a food processor, add the cooked lentils, onion/carrot mixture, Worcestershire, spices, salt & pepper.

Blend for about 10 seconds then stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Repeat this step until mixture is well combined.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add 1/4 cup of the flour. Stir to combine.

Continue adding flour, a few tablespoons at at time, until the mixture is thick enough to shaped with your hands.

If you’ve used all of the flour and the mixture is still sticky, refrigerate it for 30 minutes before shaping into hot dogs.

Roll the mixture into hot dog-like shapes, place on a plate, cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes. 

When ready to serve, warm second tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Cook the hot dogs on each side until golden brown.

Serve warm in hot dog buns with desired toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving247
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.5%
Protein9g18%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A184µg20%
Vitamin B60.4mg27.9%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)129µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)129µg32%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium62mg15%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus168mg24%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium412mg9%
Sodium364mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.2%
Water98gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
