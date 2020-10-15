In a medium saucepan, add the rinsed lentils and vegetable broth.

Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes, or until tender.

Drain then set aside.

In a skillet, warm one tablespoon oil over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook until translucent.

Add the shredded carrot and continue to cook for about 3-5 minutes, until soft.

To a food processor, add the cooked lentils, onion/carrot mixture, Worcestershire, spices, salt & pepper.

Blend for about 10 seconds then stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Repeat this step until mixture is well combined.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add 1/4 cup of the flour. Stir to combine.

Continue adding flour, a few tablespoons at at time, until the mixture is thick enough to shaped with your hands.

If you’ve used all of the flour and the mixture is still sticky, refrigerate it for 30 minutes before shaping into hot dogs.

Roll the mixture into hot dog-like shapes, place on a plate, cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes.

When ready to serve, warm second tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Cook the hot dogs on each side until golden brown.

Serve warm in hot dog buns with desired toppings.