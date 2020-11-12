Vanilla White Chocolate Pistachio Fudge

November 12, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
Dots of green pistachios and red cranberries make this white chocolate fudge oh-so festive for the holiday season.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 3/4 Cups sweetened condensed milk
- 1 Cup shelled salted pistachios
- 1/4 Cup chopped dried cranberries
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Place white chocolate in large microwavable bowl.
Add sweetened condensed milk; mix well.
Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after every minute.
Stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Stir in pistachios, cranberries and vanilla.
Pour chocolate mixture into foil-lined 8-inch square baking pan.
Refrigerate 2 hours or until fudge is set.
Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board.
Cut into 36 pieces.
Store in tightly covered container at cool room temperature.
Servings18
Calories Per Serving188
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein4g7%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A13µg1%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.3%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber0.8g3.4%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus99mg14%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium173mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.1%
Sodium33mg1%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Water5gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.8%