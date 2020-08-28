  1. Home
Vanilla Walnut Pie

August 28, 2020 | 11:40am
A cheesecake reimagined
Vanilla walnut pie
Courtesy of McCormick

This pie is a novel take on two tried and true holiday desserts: pecan pie and cheesecake. A layer of smooth cream cheese is a perfect complement to the walnuts' satisfyingly sweet, nutty crunch.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
15 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
345
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust (from 14.1-ounce package)
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 3 eggs, divided
  • 3/4 Cups sugar, divided
  • 4 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract, divided
  • 1/2 Cup light corn syrup
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Cups walnut pieces, toasted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare crust as directed on package for one-crust pie using 9-inch deep dish pie plate. Beat cream cheese, 1 of the eggs, 1/4 cup of the sugar and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended and smooth. Spread evenly on bottom of crust. Bake 15 minutes.

Beat remaining 2 eggs and 1/2 cup sugar with wire whisk in large bowl until very smooth. Add corn syrup, butter, remaining 3 teaspoons vanilla and salt; stir until well blended. Sprinkle walnuts evenly over baked cream cheese layer. Slowly pour corn syrup mixture over nuts.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until just set in center. Cool completely on wire rack.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving345
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein4g8%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A133µg15%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.4%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.1%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus64mg9%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium73mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium226mg9%
Sugars, added28gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water32gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%
