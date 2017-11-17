Mix the vanilla bean with the confectioners' sugar, set aside.

In a mixer beat the lard and sugar until creamy. Add all the eggs, the lemon and the zest. Gradually add the flour and walnuts.

Mix until it becomes a dough. Form the dough into a disc, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2-inches apart from one another.

When the cookies are cool, spread the jam onto half the cookies and top it with another cookie.

Enjoy!