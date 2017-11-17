  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Vanilice
These wonderful bites of vanilla and jam are so satisfying!
Nov 17, 2017 | 12:01 pm
By
Editor
Vanilice
Dreamstime

This is a gem of a recipe. If you prefer to make your own jam for it, go right ahead, but they taste equally good with a nice quality store-bought jam.

60
Servings
124
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup ground walnuts
  • 1 1/4 Cup lard
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 egg yolks
  • juice and zest of one lemon
  • 2 cups of apricot jam or whatever you prefer
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean

Directions

Mix the vanilla bean with the confectioners' sugar, set aside.

In a mixer beat the lard and sugar until creamy. Add all the eggs, the lemon and the zest. Gradually add the flour and walnuts.

Mix until it becomes a dough. Form the dough into a disc, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2-inches apart from one another.

When the cookies are cool, spread the jam onto half the cookies and top it with another cookie.

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
19g
15%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
5mg
1%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
31µg
8%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
5mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
30mg
4%
Selenium, Se
5µg
9%
Sodium, Na
60mg
4%
Water
5g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.