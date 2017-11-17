This is a gem of a recipe. If you prefer to make your own jam for it, go right ahead, but they taste equally good with a nice quality store-bought jam.
Mix the vanilla bean with the confectioners' sugar, set aside.
In a mixer beat the lard and sugar until creamy. Add all the eggs, the lemon and the zest. Gradually add the flour and walnuts.
Mix until it becomes a dough. Form the dough into a disc, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.
Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2-inches apart from one another.
When the cookies are cool, spread the jam onto half the cookies and top it with another cookie.
Enjoy!