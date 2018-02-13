  1. Home
Valentine's Day Salmon for Two
You don't have to over-do it on Valentine's Day; just make it easy and delicious!
Try this simple recipe for roasted Pacific salmon, honey caramelized turnips, cipollini onions, and pinot noir.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Yaffe, VUE 24, Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Ready in
40 m
2
Servings
3442
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 pieces salmon (about 8 ounces)
  • 4 cipollini onions, peeled and quartered
  • 2 turnips, peeled and diced into 8 large pieces
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1 bunch of watercress
  • 1.5 Pounds butter, diced, room temperature
  • 3 Cups pinot noir
  • 1/4 Cup heavy cream
  • Juice of one lemon
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 bunch thyme
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium sauté pan on medium heat, add the oil. As it heats up, season the salmon. Place salmon in pan skin side up. Add half bunch of thyme. After 3-4 minutes, flip salmon and check to see if its golden brown. If so, place in oven for 3 minutes. Add butter and baste with spoon. You will use about one pound of the butter and leave the remaning butter for the sauce.

In a medium size bowl, toss cut turnips with one tablespoon of oil and salt and pepper. Place on half sheet pan and roast until tender. Set aside. Repeat with cipollini onions. When both items are cooled, mix together and place a medium sauté pan on medium-high heat while adding olive oil. When hot, add vegetables. Cook on one side for 3 minutes, then turn over and cook for 2 more minutes. Add honey and butter, and place off to side.

In a medium sauce pan on medium to low heat, add wine and lemon juice, reduce down 3/4. In separate small sauce pan, take half a bunch of thyme and cream, reduce to 3/4. Slowly whisk pinot reduction into cream to make sauce, and adjust seasoning to taste.

Place vegetable mix on one side of plate. Spoon generous amount of pinot sauce in a half moon around vegetables. Place salmon next to vegetables. Garnish with water cress and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
323g
100%
Sugar
26g
N/A
Saturated Fat
188g
100%
Cholesterol
835mg
100%
Protein
33g
66%
Carbs
56g
19%
Vitamin A
2548µg
100%
Vitamin B12
4µg
72%
Vitamin B6
1mg
64%
Vitamin C
97mg
100%
Vitamin D
5µg
1%
Vitamin E
16mg
79%
Vitamin K
170µg
100%
Calcium
322mg
32%
Fiber
9g
38%
Folate (food)
118µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
118µg
29%
Iron
3mg
19%
Magnesium
109mg
27%
Monounsaturated
94g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
11mg
55%
Phosphorus
525mg
75%
Polyunsaturated
18g
N/A
Potassium
1413mg
40%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
31.7%
Sodium
3079mg
100%
Sugars, added
9g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
32.3%
Trans
11g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
12%
