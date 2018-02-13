Valentine's Day Salmon for Two

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium sauté pan on medium heat, add the oil. As it heats up, season the salmon. Place salmon in pan skin side up. Add half bunch of thyme. After 3-4 minutes, flip salmon and check to see if its golden brown. If so, place in oven for 3 minutes. Add butter and baste with spoon. You will use about one pound of the butter and leave the remaning butter for the sauce.

In a medium size bowl, toss cut turnips with one tablespoon of oil and salt and pepper. Place on half sheet pan and roast until tender. Set aside. Repeat with cipollini onions. When both items are cooled, mix together and place a medium sauté pan on medium-high heat while adding olive oil. When hot, add vegetables. Cook on one side for 3 minutes, then turn over and cook for 2 more minutes. Add honey and butter, and place off to side.

In a medium sauce pan on medium to low heat, add wine and lemon juice, reduce down 3/4. In separate small sauce pan, take half a bunch of thyme and cream, reduce to 3/4. Slowly whisk pinot reduction into cream to make sauce, and adjust seasoning to taste.



Place vegetable mix on one side of plate. Spoon generous amount of pinot sauce in a half moon around vegetables. Place salmon next to vegetables. Garnish with water cress and serve.