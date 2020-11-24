Roughly chop escarole, discarding tough flat bottom.

Toss into the salad spinner; soak and drain twice (escarole can be gritty).

Heap escarole into a big pot.

Set aside ¼ cup chicken broth. Pour the rest of the broth over escarole. Add enough water (about 2 quarts) to barely cover the greens. Bring to a boil; lower heat a little, cover and cook until dark green and tender, about 8 minutes.

Drain. Cool under cold running water.

In a wide skillet, heat butter and oil over medium.

Toss in onions and cook until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add peppers and cook until soft and fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Scrape in garlic; cook another 30 seconds.

Add greens and reserved ¼ cup broth.

Increase heat; cook, stirring, until greens are hot and sauce thickens a bit, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in prosciutto.

Heap greens into a shallow heatproof casserole.

Sprinkle on cheese, spread breadcrumbs over cheese.

Slide under the broiler just until crisp, about 1 minute.