4.5
2 ratings

Universal's Mardi Gras Beignets

February 7, 2021
Powdered sugar delicacies
Universal's Mardi Gras Beignets
margouillat photo/Shutterstock

These delectable, deep-fried pastries capture all the extravagance and fun of Fat Tuesday. Here's the recipe for the beignets served at Universal Orlando's famous Mardi Gras celebration.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
2 h and 40 m
2 h and 30 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
1118
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This recipe is adapted from one published at blog.universalorlando.com, the official blog of Universal Orlando Resort.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 packet active dry yeast
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1 Cup evaporated milk
  • 7 Cups bread flour
  • 1/4 Cup shortening
  • 3 Cups powdered sugar
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Oil for deep fryer

Directions

Step 1: Combine 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 packet active dry yeast in a bowl; let mixture rest 10 minutes.

Step 2: In another bowl, mix 2 large eggs, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1 cup evaporated milk. Combine both mixtures. Stir in 3 cups of bread flour.

Step 3: In another bowl, combine the remaining 4 cups bread flour with 1/4 cup shortening. Stir original mix to the new flour mix. Knead the resulting dough.

Step 4: Place dough in a bowl coated with nonstick spray and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rest 2 hours.

Step 5: Roll dough out about 1/4-inch thick and cut into 1-inch squares.

Step 6: Heat deep fryer to 350 F. Add the squares and flip until golden brown. Remove from fryer and coat with 3 cups powdered sugar.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving1118
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar80gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol74mg25%
Protein25g49%
Carbs198g66%
Vitamin A54µg6%
Vitamin B120.2µg9%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.7%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium146mg15%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)92µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)500µg100%
Folic acid240µgN/A
Iron8mg42%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg79%
Phosphorus281mg40%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium323mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg84%
Sodium563mg23%
Sugars, added75gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Trans1gN/A
Water125gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
