Universal's Mardi Gras Beignets

Step 1: Combine 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 packet active dry yeast in a bowl; let mixture rest 10 minutes.

Step 2: In another bowl, mix 2 large eggs, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1 cup evaporated milk. Combine both mixtures. Stir in 3 cups of bread flour.

Step 3: In another bowl, combine the remaining 4 cups bread flour with 1/4 cup shortening. Stir original mix to the new flour mix. Knead the resulting dough.

Step 4: Place dough in a bowl coated with nonstick spray and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rest 2 hours.

Step 5: Roll dough out about 1/4-inch thick and cut into 1-inch squares.

Step 6: Heat deep fryer to 350 F. Add the squares and flip until golden brown. Remove from fryer and coat with 3 cups powdered sugar.