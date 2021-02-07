Universal's Mardi Gras Beignets

These delectable, deep-fried pastries capture all the extravagance and fun of Fat Tuesday. Here's the recipe for the beignets served at Universal Orlando's famous Mardi Gras celebration.
This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
This recipe is adapted from one published at blog.universalorlando.com, the official blog of Universal Orlando Resort.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 packet active dry yeast
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
- 1 Cup evaporated milk
- 7 Cups bread flour
- 1/4 Cup shortening
- 3 Cups powdered sugar
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Oil for deep fryer
Directions
Step 1: Combine 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 packet active dry yeast in a bowl; let mixture rest 10 minutes.
Step 2: In another bowl, mix 2 large eggs, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1 cup evaporated milk. Combine both mixtures. Stir in 3 cups of bread flour.
Step 3: In another bowl, combine the remaining 4 cups bread flour with 1/4 cup shortening. Stir original mix to the new flour mix. Knead the resulting dough.
Step 4: Place dough in a bowl coated with nonstick spray and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rest 2 hours.
Step 5: Roll dough out about 1/4-inch thick and cut into 1-inch squares.
Step 6: Heat deep fryer to 350 F. Add the squares and flip until golden brown. Remove from fryer and coat with 3 cups powdered sugar.