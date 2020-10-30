October 30, 2020 | 3:00pm
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
A magical pastel rainbow of color, fluffy mini marshmallows and a warm and creamy white chocolate make this unicorn hot chocolate the stuff of little kids' dreams.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups whole milk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 Tablespoon Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 4 Ounces white chocolate, chopped
- Pink food coloring
- Crème Chantilly
- Pastel sprinkles
- Colored mini marshmallows
- Blue icing
Directions
In a medium saucepan, combine milk, vanilla, sugar, white chocolate, and 2 drops of pink food coloring.
Heat over low heat, stirring constantly until white chocolate is melted and sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat.
To prepare mugs, line rims with blue frosting and dip into sprinkles.
Pour warm hot chocolate into mugs and top with whipped cream, sprinkles, mini marshmallows and a little extra frosting, if desired.