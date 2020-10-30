unicorn hot chocolate

In a medium saucepan, combine milk, vanilla, sugar, white chocolate, and 2 drops of pink food coloring.

Heat over low heat, stirring constantly until white chocolate is melted and sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat.

To prepare mugs, line rims with blue frosting and dip into sprinkles.

Pour warm hot chocolate into mugs and top with whipped cream, sprinkles, mini marshmallows and a little extra frosting, if desired.