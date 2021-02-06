Two-Onion Souffle Dip

February 6, 2021 | 12:16pm
Bob Fila / Chicago Tribune
This dip is a homemade take on classic onion soup dip. Make an extra batch—it'll be gone before you know it.
This recipe is by Jan Turner Hazard, author of "Half-Baked Gourmet: Party Food," (HP Trade, 2004) and originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Cup (4 ounces) shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 green onion, chopped, for garnish
- Assorted crackers
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. In a bowl, combine 1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, 1 finely chopped yellow onion and 1/4 cup of mayonnaise; stir well. Mix in 1 cup (4 ounces) of shredded Parmesan cheese.
Step 2: Spoon mixture into a 4-cup shallow quiche pan or baking dish. Bake until lightly browned and bubbly, about 25 minutes.
Step 3: Garnish with green onions. Serve with crackers.