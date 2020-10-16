Two-Bread Stuffing with Sausage, Bacon and Raisins

A blend of dark bread (such as pumpernickel) and the toasted cubes from a hearty baguette yield a turkey stuffing, or dressing as some folks call it, that will steal the spotlight in your holiday spread.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune
Ingredients
- 1 Pound loaf pumpernickel or black bread with raisins, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 10 Ounces French baguette, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 1/2 Pound mild Italian sausage, removed from casing
- 4 Ounces smoky bacon, cut into small dice
- 1 large sweet onion, diced
- 4 ribs celery, diced
- 1 bunch green onions, trimmed, diced
- 3 to 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup raisins or dried cranberries
- 2 Tablespoons rubbed sage
- 5 Cups turkey or chicken broth
- 1/4 Cup fresh parsley
- 1/2 Teaspoon each: thyme, pepper
- salt to taste
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heavily butter a 13-by-9-inch baking pan.
Spread bread pieces in a single layer on two baking sheets. Bake, turning once or twice, until lightly crisped, about 20 minutes. Cool. (Wrap cooled bread in foil up to 1 day in advance.)
Meanwhile, cook sausage, bacon and sweet onion in very large skillet over medium heat, chopping sausage into small bits and stirring until sausage is cooked through and golden, about 30 minutes. Cool.
Mix celery, green onions, garlic, raisins or cranberries, and sage in bottom of a large bowl. Stir in cooled sausage mixture. Add bread cubes; mix well. Stir in broth to nicely moisten everything. Stir in parsley, thyme and pepper. Taste and season with salt.
Transfer the mixture to the buttered pan. Let stand at room temperature up to 1 hour or refrigerated, covered, up to 1 day.
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees until heated through and edges are crispy, 50 to 60 minutes (slightly longer if mixture was refrigerated). Serve hot.