Two-Bread Stuffing with Sausage, Bacon and Raisins

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heavily butter a 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

Spread bread pieces in a single layer on two baking sheets. Bake, turning once or twice, until lightly crisped, about 20 minutes. Cool. (Wrap cooled bread in foil up to 1 day in advance.)

Meanwhile, cook sausage, bacon and sweet onion in very large skillet over medium heat, chopping sausage into small bits and stirring until sausage is cooked through and golden, about 30 minutes. Cool.

Mix celery, green onions, garlic, raisins or cranberries, and sage in bottom of a large bowl. Stir in cooled sausage mixture. Add bread cubes; mix well. Stir in broth to nicely moisten everything. Stir in parsley, thyme and pepper. Taste and season with salt.

Transfer the mixture to the buttered pan. Let stand at room temperature up to 1 hour or refrigerated, covered, up to 1 day.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees until heated through and edges are crispy, 50 to 60 minutes (slightly longer if mixture was refrigerated). Serve hot.