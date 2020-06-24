Twice Baked Potatoes

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Wash potatoes and prick with a fork.

Place potatoes directly on oven rack and bake 45-50 minutes, or until tender; cool slightly.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out centers.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine potato flesh, sour cream, cheddar cheese and seasonings.

Use a potato masher or mixer to blend until smooth.

Spoon potato mixture back into potato halves, creating an indentation in the center of each.

Crack one egg into each center; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Bake 15-20 minutes, or until egg whites are set.