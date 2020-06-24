June 24, 2020 | 12:43pm
Photo courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Twice baked, twice the fun. These easy twice baked potatoes are sure to be a dinner side favorite.
Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Ingredients
- 4 medium baking potatoes
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1/2 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
- 8 Grade A Large Phil’s Fresh Eggs
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Wash potatoes and prick with a fork.
Place potatoes directly on oven rack and bake 45-50 minutes, or until tender; cool slightly.
Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out centers.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine potato flesh, sour cream, cheddar cheese and seasonings.
Use a potato masher or mixer to blend until smooth.
Spoon potato mixture back into potato halves, creating an indentation in the center of each.
Crack one egg into each center; season to taste with salt and pepper.
Bake 15-20 minutes, or until egg whites are set.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving213
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol201mg67%
Protein11g21%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A124µg14%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.8%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.9%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium106mg11%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus208mg30%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium541mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.6%
Sodium201mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water135gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags