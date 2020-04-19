Tuscan Chicken and Vegetables

Treat your crew to a skillet meal inspired by the warm and sunny flavors of the Mediterranean. With notes of oregano, sun-dried tomato and lemon, McCormick® ONE Seasoning Mix brings chicken, beans, tomatoes and spinach to life in just 20 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 package McCormick® Tuscan Chicken & Vegetables One Skillet Seasoning Mix
- 2 Tablespoons oil
- 1 Pound chicken tenders
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can (15 ounces) white (cannellini) beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 package (6 ounces) baby spinach
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 8 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Remove chicken from skillet.
Stir in tomatoes, beans and Seasoning Mix. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 3 minutes.
Return chicken to skillet. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or just until spinach is wilted.
Test Kitchen Tips:
•Try any variety of diced tomatoes, such as fire-roasted, petite or no salt added
•Substitute 1 1/2 cups cut-up fresh, frozen or canned (drained) vegetables for the beans
•Try chopped kale (about 4 to 5 cups) in place of the spinach