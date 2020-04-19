  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tuscan Chicken and Vegetables

April 19, 2020
An easy, healthy dinner idea
Tuscan Chicken & Vegetables
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Treat your crew to a skillet meal inspired by the warm and sunny flavors of the Mediterranean. With notes of oregano, sun-dried tomato and lemon, McCormick® ONE Seasoning Mix brings chicken, beans, tomatoes and spinach to life in just 20 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
341
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package McCormick® Tuscan Chicken & Vegetables One Skillet Seasoning Mix
  • 2 Tablespoons oil
  • 1 Pound chicken tenders
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) white (cannellini) beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 package (6 ounces) baby spinach

Directions

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 8 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Remove chicken from skillet.

Stir in tomatoes, beans and Seasoning Mix. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 3 minutes.

Return chicken to skillet. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or just until spinach is wilted.

Test Kitchen Tips:
•Try any variety of diced tomatoes, such as fire-roasted, petite or no salt added
•Substitute 1 1/2 cups cut-up fresh, frozen or canned (drained) vegetables for the beans
•Try chopped kale (about 4 to 5 cups) in place of the spinach

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving341
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein18g35%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A148µg16%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.5%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.3%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K161µg100%
Calcium124mg12%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)117µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)117µg29%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus251mg36%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium778mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.4%
Sodium446mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg53.7%
Water180gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
