Tuscan Chicken and Vegetables

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 8 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Remove chicken from skillet.

Stir in tomatoes, beans and Seasoning Mix. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 3 minutes.

Return chicken to skillet. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or just until spinach is wilted.

Test Kitchen Tips:

•Try any variety of diced tomatoes, such as fire-roasted, petite or no salt added

•Substitute 1 1/2 cups cut-up fresh, frozen or canned (drained) vegetables for the beans

•Try chopped kale (about 4 to 5 cups) in place of the spinach