Tuscan Chicken Pasta

This chicken recipe is tasty with a side of garlic buttery pasta. It is best eaten with grilled chicken but you can use leftover roasted chicken or supermarket rotisserie chicken can also work for the recipe.
This recipe is by Bill Daley and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
To roast garlic, slice the top off a head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves. Rub with a little olive oil. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake in a 350-degree oven until the cloves are soft and golden brown, 40-60 minutes. Let cool; squeeze cloves into a bowl; mash with a fork.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound linguine pasta
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 1 Pound grilled chicken, sliced
- 2 Cups bruschetta tomatoes
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 Cup garlic butter
- 1/2 Cup grated Asiago cheese
- 8 fresh basil leaves
For the Bruschetta tomatoes
- 2 Cups tomatoes, diced
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 3/4 Teaspoons pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
For the roasted garlic butter
- 1/2 Pound butter, softened
- 1/2 Pound margarine, softened
- 1 head roasted garlic cloves, pureed
- 8 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 sprigs parsley, chopped
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon white pepper
Directions
Cook pasta in a large stockpot of well-salted boiling water until al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Cook chicken, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Add tomatoes, salt and pepper.
Cook, 1 minute.
Stir cooked pasta into the chicken mixture.
Swirl in garlic butter.
Serve sprinkled with Asiago cheese and garnished with basil leaves.
For the Bruschetta tomatoes
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Cover, refrigerate until ready to use.
For the roasted garlic butter
Place butter and margarine in the bowl of a stand mixer.
Using the paddle attachment on medium speed, mix until completely soft and smooth.
Add the remaining ingredients; mix until blended.
Stop as necessary to scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure even blending.