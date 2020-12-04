  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

December 4, 2020
Garlic buttery chicken and pasta
Tuscan Chicken Pasta
myasinirik/iStock via Getty Images

This chicken recipe is tasty with a side of garlic buttery pasta. It is best eaten with grilled chicken but you can use leftover roasted chicken or supermarket rotisserie chicken can also work for the recipe.

This recipe is by Bill Daley and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
2119
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Great Pasta Recipes for Lovers of Gluten-Free Pasta
Easy Spring Pasta Recipes
9 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes

Notes

To roast garlic, slice the top off a head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves. Rub with a little olive oil. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake in a 350-degree oven until the cloves are soft and golden brown, 40-60 minutes. Let cool; squeeze cloves into a bowl; mash with a fork.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound linguine pasta
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Pound grilled chicken, sliced
  • 2 Cups bruschetta tomatoes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Cup garlic butter
  • 1/2 Cup grated Asiago cheese
  • 8 fresh basil leaves

For the Bruschetta tomatoes

  • 2 Cups tomatoes, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 3/4 Teaspoons pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

For the roasted garlic butter

  • 1/2 Pound butter, softened
  • 1/2 Pound margarine, softened
  • 1 head roasted garlic cloves, pureed
  • 8 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 sprigs parsley, chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon white pepper

Directions

Cook pasta in a large stockpot of well-salted boiling water until al dente; drain.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook chicken, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Add tomatoes, salt and pepper.

Cook, 1 minute.

Stir cooked pasta into the chicken mixture.

Swirl in garlic butter.

Serve sprinkled with Asiago cheese and garnished with basil leaves.

For the Bruschetta tomatoes

 Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Cover, refrigerate until ready to use.

For the roasted garlic butter

Place butter and margarine in the bowl of a stand mixer.

Using the paddle attachment on medium speed, mix until completely soft and smooth.

Add the remaining ingredients; mix until blended.

Stop as necessary to scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure even blending.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving2119
Total Fat173g100%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated65g100%
Cholesterol281mg94%
Protein46g92%
Carbs100g33%
Vitamin A738µg82%
Vitamin B120.7µg30%
Vitamin B60.9mg73%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E11mg74%
Vitamin K107µg89%
Calcium341mg34%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)57µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)57µg14%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium119mg28%
Monounsaturated73gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg67%
Phosphorus604mg86%
Polyunsaturated25gN/A
Potassium980mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.8%
Sodium1399mg58%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.8%
Trans11gN/A
Water277gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
butter
garlic
grilled chicken
pasta
pasta recipe
tomatoes
Tuscan Chicken Pasta