For caramel pecan filling, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter and whisk in brown sugar. Whisk continually until mixture starts to bubble.

Once mixture is bubbling, set a timer for 1 minute and continue to stir constantly. After a minute, add heavy cream and return to a bubble. Once it begins to bubble (this should be pretty quick), set a timer for 1 minute. Continue to stir constantly.

Remove from heat and switch from whisk to a rubber spatula. Continue to stir constantly for a few minutes, scraping sides and bottom of pan well as you stir. The mixture will cool and thicken slightly. Stir in the pinch of salt and pecan halves.

Pour caramel into pie crust and return to freezer for 30 minutes.