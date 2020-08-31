This decadent dessert has a buttery graham cracker crust, a homemade caramel pecan filling, and a layer of rich ganache on top. It’s a must-make pie any time of year as it's absolutely irresistible.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 9 whole graham crackers, or 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 7 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 Cup packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- Pinch of salt
For the caramel pecan filling
- 12 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- Pinch of salt
- 1 Cup pecan halves
For the chocolate ganache and to serve
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 5 Ounces dark chocolate
- 1/4 Cup pecans (optional)
Directions
For the crust
To prepare crust, start by crushing graham crackers into fine crumbs.
Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, brown sugar and pinch of salt together until mixture sticks together in clumps.
Firmly press mixture into a 9-inch pie dish. Freeze for 10 minutes while preparing filling and ganache.
For the caramel pecan filling
For caramel pecan filling, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter and whisk in brown sugar. Whisk continually until mixture starts to bubble.
Once mixture is bubbling, set a timer for 1 minute and continue to stir constantly. After a minute, add heavy cream and return to a bubble. Once it begins to bubble (this should be pretty quick), set a timer for 1 minute. Continue to stir constantly.
Remove from heat and switch from whisk to a rubber spatula. Continue to stir constantly for a few minutes, scraping sides and bottom of pan well as you stir. The mixture will cool and thicken slightly. Stir in the pinch of salt and pecan halves.
Pour caramel into pie crust and return to freezer for 30 minutes.
For the chocolate ganache and to serve
Over medium-low heat, mix together heavy cream and chocolate until melted and smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
Once caramel is done in freezer, spread ganache over top. Let chill for at least an hour before cutting and serving (the longer it chills, the easier it will be to cut and serve). Keep refrigerated.
Garnish with additional pecans if desired.