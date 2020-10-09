A turmeric latte is nothing but steamed milk mixed with turmeric, sometimes ground ginger and ground cinnamon with honey or sugar added for sweetness. The drink is nothing new for South Asian households who have been drinking “haldi doodh,” or “turmeric milk,” for centuries to treat colds and sore throats. The traditional version of the drink only consits of turmeric, milk and honey. But to make it more spicy and closer to the coffee shop version, add in a small piece of ginger and a dash of cinnamon. It’s sweet, earthy and deliciously calming and you don’t need to drop $5 on it.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 thin sliver of raw ginger root
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon powder
Directions
Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a mug or glass.
Steam the milk with slivr of ginger root in a pot just until bubbles start to form and it gets sort of frothy on top, but not boiling.
Pour milk into mug with turmeric, add cinnamon and stir well.