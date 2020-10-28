Turkey Sweet Potato Casserole

Turkey day favorites are combined in a savory dish you'll want even when the holidays are over. This easy Thanksgiving recipe takes less than an hour to make.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups mashed cooked peeled sweet potato
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/3 Cup evaporated milk
- 1/4 Cup Swanson® Chicken Broth or Swanson® Chicken Stock
- 1 small onion, minced (about 1/4 cup)
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup(Regular or 98% Fat Free)
- 3 Cups cubed cooked turkey
- 3 Tablespoons water
- 1/4 Cup chopped walnuts (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Directions
Stir the potatoes, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk in a medium bowl. Spoon the potato mixture around the inside edge of a 10-inch round casserole to form a ring.
Heat the broth and onion in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in the soup, turkey and water. Cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Spoon the turkey mixture into the center of the potato ring.
Bake at 350°F. for 30 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with the walnuts and parsley, if desired.