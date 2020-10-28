Turkey Sweet Potato Casserole

Stir the potatoes, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk in a medium bowl. Spoon the potato mixture around the inside edge of a 10-inch round casserole to form a ring.

Heat the broth and onion in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in the soup, turkey and water. Cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Spoon the turkey mixture into the center of the potato ring.

Bake at 350°F. for 30 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with the walnuts and parsley, if desired.