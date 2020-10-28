  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
4.5
2 ratings

Turkey Sweet Potato Casserole

October 28, 2020 | 1:44pm
Sweet and savory never sounded so good

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Turkey day favorites are combined in a savory dish you'll want even when the holidays are over. This easy Thanksgiving recipe takes less than an hour to make.

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company. 

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
269
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups mashed cooked peeled sweet potato
  • 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/3 Cup evaporated milk
  • 1/4 Cup Swanson® Chicken Broth or Swanson® Chicken Stock
  • 1 small onion, minced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup(Regular or 98% Fat Free)
  • 3 Cups cubed cooked turkey
  • 3 Tablespoons water
  • 1/4 Cup chopped walnuts (optional)
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Directions

Stir the potatoes, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk in a medium bowl. Spoon the potato mixture around the inside edge of a 10-inch round casserole to form a ring.

Heat the broth and onion in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat to a boil.  Reduce the heat to low.  Cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally.  Stir in the soup, turkey and water. Cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Spoon the turkey mixture into the center of the potato ring.

Bake at 350°F. for 30 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with the walnuts and parsley, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving269
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol79mg26%
Protein24g49%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A350µg39%
Vitamin B120.7µg28.4%
Vitamin B60.6mg45.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium79mg8%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus242mg35%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium433mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.7%
Sodium475mg20%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water154gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
casserole
casual eats
eat
holiday meals
meals
recipes
sweet potato
Thanksgiving
Turkey
comfort food
Turkey Sweet Potato Casserole