Step 1: Cut 2 pounds fresh center-cut tuna into 1/4-inch chunks with a very sharp knife, trimming away any dark, bloody parts. Coarsely chop tuna by hand until it begins to hold together. Transfer to a bowl over a bowl of ice.

Step 2: Add 1 large minced garlic clove, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, 1 minced anchovy filet, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, 2 peeled and minced celery stalks, 1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper; combine well. You can chill patties for up to 6 hours until ready to cook.

Step 3: Heat grill to medium high. Form tuna into 6 patties and place on hot grill. Grill for about 3 or 4 minutes per side for rare, to 7 to 8 minutes for well-done. Alternatively, cook in a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat for about 2 to 3 minutes per side for rare, to 5 to 6 minutes for well-done.

Step 4: Serve on toasted buns, brushed with sesame oil (optional). If desired, serve with avocado, pickled ginger and wasabi mayonnaise.