Tuna burgers, like tuna steaks, are best served rare. They should only be grilled about 3 to 4 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Serve them up on a lightly grilled bun garnished with avocado and a dollop of wasabi mayo, and no one will miss the red meat.
This recipe is by Martha Stewart and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
The key to success with this recipe, aside from purchasing the highest-quality tuna, is to make sure the burgers are very well chilled before grilling. They have very little to bind them, and chilling them before grilling helps the burgers hold together. It is also important not to overcook them.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds fresh center-cut tuna
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil, plus more for buns
- 1 anchovy filet, minced
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
- 2 celery stalks, peeled to remove strings and minced
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 6 buns, toasted
- Avocado, pickled ginger and wasabi mayo, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Cut 2 pounds fresh center-cut tuna into 1/4-inch chunks with a very sharp knife, trimming away any dark, bloody parts. Coarsely chop tuna by hand until it begins to hold together. Transfer to a bowl over a bowl of ice.
Step 2: Add 1 large minced garlic clove, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, 1 minced anchovy filet, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, 2 peeled and minced celery stalks, 1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper; combine well. You can chill patties for up to 6 hours until ready to cook.
Step 3: Heat grill to medium high. Form tuna into 6 patties and place on hot grill. Grill for about 3 or 4 minutes per side for rare, to 7 to 8 minutes for well-done. Alternatively, cook in a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat for about 2 to 3 minutes per side for rare, to 5 to 6 minutes for well-done.
Step 4: Serve on toasted buns, brushed with sesame oil (optional). If desired, serve with avocado, pickled ginger and wasabi mayonnaise.