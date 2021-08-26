Fruit salad is often the answer to what to serve on the hottest days. It is one of the few dishes appropriate for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, not to mention dessert. The everyday way to make fruit salad is to mix peak-of-season fruits in a large bowl and toss them together with a little lemon juice to preserve their color. In this recipe, tropical fruits are mixed together with a sprinkling of toasted coconut. You can serve this alone or with a big dollop of your favorite yogurt or a scoop of coconut sorbet for a refreshing dessert.
This recipe is by Diane Rossen Worthington and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 1 ripe pineapple, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 ripe papaya, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 ripe cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted and cut into 1 inch chunks
- Juice of 1 lime
- Fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F. Place 1/2 cup coconut on a baking pan and toast for about 5 minutes, or until golden but not burnt. Cool.
Step 2: Place 1 sliced pineapple, 1 sliced papaya and 1 sliced cantaloupe into a large bowl. Add the juice of 1 lime and mix to combine. Sprinkle the toasted coconut over the fruit just before serving. Garnish with mint and serve in small plates or bowls.