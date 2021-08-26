Fruit salad is often the answer to what to serve on the hottest days. It is one of the few dishes appropriate for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, not to mention dessert. The everyday way to make fruit salad is to mix peak-of-season fruits in a large bowl and toss them together with a little lemon juice to preserve their color. In this recipe, tropical fruits are mixed together with a sprinkling of toasted coconut. You can serve this alone or with a big dollop of your favorite yogurt or a scoop of coconut sorbet for a refreshing dessert.

This recipe is by Diane Rossen Worthington and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.