Tomatoes reach their peak during summer. For this tomato tart you can take your pick of the season's freshest. Choosing a mixture of different sizes and colors will give the rustic dish a mesmerizing visual appeal.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup (loosely packed) slivered basil
- 1/4 Cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- Tart pastry (recipe follows)
- 1 1/4 Pound ripe tomatoes (a mix of colors and sizes is prettiest), sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
For the tart pastry
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 5 Tablespoons water
Directions
Step 1: Toss together 1/4 cup basil, 1/4 cup cheese and 1 tablespoon thyme.
Step 2: On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to a 13-inch circle. Fold in quarters and unfold onto a parchment-lined baking pan.
Step 3: Spread herb and cheese mixture over pastry, leaving a 2-inch border bare. Cover with 1 1/4 pounds tomatoes, overlapping the slices slightly. Drizzle tomatoes with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Fold the pastry border up and over the tomatoes, forming a 9-inch rustic tart.
Step 5: Slide pan onto a lower rack of a 425-degree oven and bake until pastry is golden brown and crisp, about 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Slice and savor.
For the tart pastry
Step 1: Measure into food processor: 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon sugar and ½ teaspoon salt. Pulse once to mix. Drop in 1 stick unsalted butter (cut into 5 chunks), and pulse about 5 times, until lumps range in size from crumbs to beans. Dump flour mixture into a large bowl. Drizzle in ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, folding pastry with a flexible spatula, until pastry clumps. You'll need about 5 tablespoons water. Pat into a disk. Dust with flour. Wrap and chill at least 1 hour.