Step 1: Toss together 1/4 cup basil, 1/4 cup cheese and 1 tablespoon thyme.

Step 2: On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to a 13-inch circle. Fold in quarters and unfold onto a parchment-lined baking pan.

Step 3: Spread herb and cheese mixture over pastry, leaving a 2-inch border bare. Cover with 1 1/4 pounds tomatoes, overlapping the slices slightly. Drizzle tomatoes with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Fold the pastry border up and over the tomatoes, forming a 9-inch rustic tart.

Step 5: Slide pan onto a lower rack of a 425-degree oven and bake until pastry is golden brown and crisp, about 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Slice and savor.