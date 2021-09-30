  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Tomato Soup Cake

September 30, 2021
The best part of this dessert is telling people the secret ingredient
Tomato Soup Cake recipe - The Daily Meal
mg7/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A can of condensed tomato soup is the secret ingredient in this fun retro dessert. Along with keeping it moist, tomato soup gives the cake its signature reddish hue and a touch of tangy sweetness.

This recipe is from the "Campbell's Creative Cooking with Soup" cookbook (Crescent, 1988), and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
283
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Creative Recipes for Green Tomatoes
6 Autumn Soup Recipes
Craziest Soup Recipes

Notes

Variation: Fold in 1 cup chopped nuts or 1 cup raisins into the batter after mixing, before baking.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 3 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable shortening
  • 1 (10-1/2-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
  • 2 eggs

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour two 8-inch round layer pans.

Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg.

Step 3: Add 1/2 cup vegetable shortening and 1/2 the can of tomato soup. With an electric mixer, beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Step 4: Add the remaining 1/2 can of soup and 2 eggs. Beat 2 minutes more, scraping the bowl frequently.

Step 5: Pour batter into pans. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand in pans 10 minutes; remove and cool on rack. Ice the cake with frosting of your choice, such as cream cheese frosting.

Tags
baking
best recipes
cake
canned soup
dessert
kid friendly
retro
Soup
tomato
tomato soup
unique
Tomato Soup Cake