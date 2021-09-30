Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour two 8-inch round layer pans.

Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg.

Step 3: Add 1/2 cup vegetable shortening and 1/2 the can of tomato soup. With an electric mixer, beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Step 4: Add the remaining 1/2 can of soup and 2 eggs. Beat 2 minutes more, scraping the bowl frequently.

Step 5: Pour batter into pans. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand in pans 10 minutes; remove and cool on rack. Ice the cake with frosting of your choice, such as cream cheese frosting.