A can of condensed tomato soup is the secret ingredient in this fun retro dessert. Along with keeping it moist, tomato soup gives the cake its signature reddish hue and a touch of tangy sweetness.
This recipe is from the "Campbell's Creative Cooking with Soup" cookbook (Crescent, 1988), and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Notes
Variation: Fold in 1 cup chopped nuts or 1 cup raisins into the batter after mixing, before baking.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1 Cup sugar
- 3 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 Cup vegetable shortening
- 1 (10-1/2-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
- 2 eggs
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour two 8-inch round layer pans.
Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg.
Step 3: Add 1/2 cup vegetable shortening and 1/2 the can of tomato soup. With an electric mixer, beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the remaining 1/2 can of soup and 2 eggs. Beat 2 minutes more, scraping the bowl frequently.
Step 5: Pour batter into pans. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand in pans 10 minutes; remove and cool on rack. Ice the cake with frosting of your choice, such as cream cheese frosting.