Heat olive oil in a large saucepot over medium heat. Add the pancetta and cook about 6 minutes or until crispy and well browned, stirring frequently. Using a slotted spoon, remove the pancetta to a paper-towel-lined plate and set aside.

Add the onion, garlic, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and a little black pepper to the same pot with the pancetta fat and olive oil and cook about 3 minutes, or until onion is softened slightly and fragrant (but not browned), stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomato paste until incorporated. Add the carrots and cook about 3 minutes or until the tomato paste darkens slightly and the carrots soften ever so slightly, stirring occasionally. Stir in the cauliflower, tomatoes, water, and the Parmigiano Reggiano rind and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the potatoes and season with an additional ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer about 8 minutes or until the potato is tender but not mushy.

Add the zucchini and cabbage and cook about 3 minutes, until softened but not soggy. Stir in the pasta and cook about 9 minutes, until just tender, stirring occasionally. If needed, add a little more water to adjust the consistency (but soup should be chunky and not too brothy; too much water will dilute the flavor).

Stir in the peas and spinach and cook about 2 minutes. Taste and season as desired with additional salt and pepper.

To serve, remove the cheese rind from the pot and discard. Divide the soup among shallow serving bowls. Garnish generously with extra-virgin olive oil and top with the reserved pancetta crumbles, grated Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh basil leaves, and freshly grated black pepper.