4.5
2 ratings

Fresh Tomato and Bacon Ketchup

June 8, 2021
By
Stir this into sautéed spinach and serve topped with a soft-boiled or fried egg for a savory breakfast bowl.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
20 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 thick-cut slices smoky bacon, finely diced (2.5 ounces)
  • 2-3 large shallots, finely diced (4 ounces)
  • 4 large cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1/2 Cup dry red wine
  • 5-6 large ripe plum tomatoes, trimmed, diced (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1-2 Tablespoon agave syrup or corn syrup
  • 2 Teaspoons tamari or reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 smoked paprika
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground mace or allspice

Directions

Step 1: Cook 2 thick-cut slices of smoky bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat until bacon is crisp, about 8 minutes. Add 4 ounces diced shallots. Cook and stir until shallots are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in 4 cloves minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup dry red wine and boil to reduce to a glaze.

Step 2: Stir in 1 1/2 pounds trimmed and diced plum tomatoes; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. 

Step 3: Stir in remaining ingredients. Heat to a boil; reduce heat to very low. Simmer, stirring often, until thick, about 20 minutes. Let cool.

Step 4: Process mixture in blender (cover blender top with a towel to prevent splatters) until pureed smooth. 

Step 5: Return to the saucepan. Heat to a simmer and cook, stirring constantly until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired with salt and pepper.

Step 6: Pack mixture into covered containers. This will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

