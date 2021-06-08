Step 1: Cook 2 thick-cut slices of smoky bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat until bacon is crisp, about 8 minutes. Add 4 ounces diced shallots. Cook and stir until shallots are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in 4 cloves minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup dry red wine and boil to reduce to a glaze.

Step 2: Stir in 1 1/2 pounds trimmed and diced plum tomatoes; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in remaining ingredients. Heat to a boil; reduce heat to very low. Simmer, stirring often, until thick, about 20 minutes. Let cool.

Step 4: Process mixture in blender (cover blender top with a towel to prevent splatters) until pureed smooth.

Step 5: Return to the saucepan. Heat to a simmer and cook, stirring constantly until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired with salt and pepper.

Step 6: Pack mixture into covered containers. This will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks.