  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Tomato and Saffron Fish Soup

August 28, 2021 | 2:18pm
A recipe inspired by the sunny fish markets of Nice
Tomato and Saffron Fish Soup recipe - The Daily Meal
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Mark Graham/food styling

When winter feels gray and cold, I recall the sunny beaches of Nice, France and the quaint fish market just outside our rented apartment window. Soupe de poisson nicoisea hearty tomato, garlic and saffron-flavored fish soup is on nearly every restaurant menu. No wonder. It’s restorative and redolent with the aromas of the sea. Crusty bread and a small crock of rouillea garlicky red-pepper condiment, accompany the bowl.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
30 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
472
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 small fennel bulb, about 4 ounces, ends trimmed, diced
  • 1 small leek, halved, rinsed, chopped
  • 1 large white onion, about 6 ounces, diced
  • 8 small cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 can (28 ounces) tomato puree
  • 1 quart (32 ounces) seafood stock (or light chicken broth)
  • 2 Tablespoons vermouth or dry white wine, optional
  • Generous pinch ground saffron (or 1/2 teaspoon saffron threads)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed espelette pepper (or 1/8 teaspoon cayenne)
  • Rouille (recipe follows)
  • Salt, freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Pounds line-caught wild cod fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces

For the rouille:

  • 3 or 4 slices 1/2-inch thick French baguette (or 2 thick slices ciabatta bread)
  • 1/3 Cup olive oil
  • 1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red bell peppers, drained, rinsed
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground espelette pepper (or 1 small serrano pepper, stemmed, halved, seeded)
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Pinch ground saffron, optional

Directions

Step 1: In a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup olive oil. Add 1 small diced fennel bulb, 1 small chopped leek and 1 large diced white onion. Cook and stir on medium-low until softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in 8 small chopped garlic cloves and cook a couple minutes. Do not brown the vegetables.

Step 2: Add 1 can (28 ounces) tomato puree, 1 quart (32 ounces) seafood stock, 2 tablespoons vermouth, 1/4 cup water, a generous pinch ground saffron and 1/2 teaspoon crushed espelette pepper.

Step 3: Heat to a boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer uncovered, stirring often, about 20 minutes. Puree smooth with an immersion blender or in a blender, working carefully in small batches. (The base can be made several days in advance; refrigerate covered.)

Step 4: Reheat the base, and adjust with up to 1 cup water if the soup is thicker than heavy cream. Stir in 1/2 cup of the rouille (recipe follows). Season with salt (about 1 teaspoon) and a generous 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 5: Add 2 pounds line-caught wild cod fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces. Simmer until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes. Use a fork to break up the fish. Season again with more salt and pepper as needed.

Step 6: Serve with remaining rouille and toasted bread.

For the rouille:

Step 1: In a bowl, soak 3 or 4 slices 1/2-inch-thick French baguette (or 2 thick slices ciabatta bread) in 2 tablespoons very hot water and 1/3 cup olive oil, until softened.

Step 2: Transfer to a blender. Add 1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red bell peppers, 1/4 teaspoon ground espelette pepper (or 1 small serrano pepper, stemmed, halved, seeded), 3 cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch of ground saffron (optional). Process until the mixture is a smooth puree.

Tags
best recipes
Broth
cod
fennel
fish
France
French cuisine
garlic
leek
Nice
saffron
seafood
Soup
stock
tomato
tomato soup
vermouth
white fish
white wine
wine
fish soup
seafood stock
nicoise
Rouille
espelette pepper
Tomato and Saffron Fish Soup
Soupe de poisson nicoise