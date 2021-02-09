  1. Home
Toasted Garlic in Oil

February 9, 2021
The perfect finishing touch for a hearty stew
Toasted Garlic in Oil
Toasted garlic in oil is the perfect item to keep in the pantry because you can use it to season practically anything. Add it to sautéed vegetables, grilled fish, or hearty stews—anytime a rich garlic flavor is desired.

This recipe is by Paul Fehribach, chef and co-owner of Big Jones in Chicago. The recipe originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
507
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This oil will keep up to a week in a tightly sealed container in the pantry, one month in the refrigerator, or indefinitely in the freezer.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup fresh garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 Cups neutral vegetable oil such as untoasted sesame, safflower or rice bran oil

Directions

Step 1: Coarsely grind 1 cup peeled garlic cloves in a food processor until the pieces are the size of panko breadcrumbs.

Step 2: In a heavy-bottomed stainless or enamel saucepan, place 2 cups vegetable oil and the garlic; stir to thoroughly immerse the garlic in the oil. Cook over medium heat, stirring often from the bottom, until oil begins to bubble. (The garlic will have a tendency to stick to the bottom and burn at worst, or cook unevenly, if not stirred regularly.) Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring, until the garlic renders its juices and the oil stops bubbling. The garlic will begin to fry.

Step 3: When the garlic approaches a light brown color and is delightfully aromatic, remove the pan from the heat but continue to stir until cool enough that the cooking has stopped. Let rest until the oil reaches room temperature. Store the remaining oil and garlic in a sealable glass container in the refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving507
Total Fat55g84%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Protein1g2%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E18mg100%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber0.4g1.4%
Folate (food)0.5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.5µg0.1%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated21gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus26mg4%
Polyunsaturated19gN/A
Potassium68mg1%
Sodium3mgN/A
Water10gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
Tags
best recipes
condiment
garlic
oil
pantry staples
seasoning
vegetable oil
