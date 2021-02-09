Toasted Garlic in Oil

Step 1: Coarsely grind 1 cup peeled garlic cloves in a food processor until the pieces are the size of panko breadcrumbs.

Step 2: In a heavy-bottomed stainless or enamel saucepan, place 2 cups vegetable oil and the garlic; stir to thoroughly immerse the garlic in the oil. Cook over medium heat, stirring often from the bottom, until oil begins to bubble. (The garlic will have a tendency to stick to the bottom and burn at worst, or cook unevenly, if not stirred regularly.) Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring, until the garlic renders its juices and the oil stops bubbling. The garlic will begin to fry.

Step 3: When the garlic approaches a light brown color and is delightfully aromatic, remove the pan from the heat but continue to stir until cool enough that the cooking has stopped. Let rest until the oil reaches room temperature. Store the remaining oil and garlic in a sealable glass container in the refrigerator.