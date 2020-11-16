Three Ingredient Paleo Chocolate Truffles

November 16, 2020 | 2:32pm
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
These decadent chocolate truffles are delicious and rich, they also just so happen to be paleo, gluten free and vegan.
Ingredients
- 1 can coconut cream (not coconut milk)
- 8 Ounces vegan 85% dark chocolate, paleo-friendly chocolate, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
- Crushed freeze dried strawberries
Directions
Pour coconut cream into a pan over medium-high heat and whisk to combine.
Heat until it starts to boil around edges.
Add chopped chocolate and continue to whisk. Remove from heat.
Add maple syrup.
Place in refrigerator and allow to chill at least a few hours.
When completely chilled, use a mini melon scooper to make even sized balls. Roll into a round shape.
If desired, roll in crushed freeze dried strawberries. (I used my food processor to chop mine.)