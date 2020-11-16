Three Ingredient Paleo Chocolate Truffles

Pour coconut cream into a pan over medium-high heat and whisk to combine.

Heat until it starts to boil around edges.

Add chopped chocolate and continue to whisk. Remove from heat.

Add maple syrup.

Place in refrigerator and allow to chill at least a few hours.

When completely chilled, use a mini melon scooper to make even sized balls. Roll into a round shape.

If desired, roll in crushed freeze dried strawberries. (I used my food processor to chop mine.)