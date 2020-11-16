  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Three Ingredient Paleo Chocolate Truffles

November 16, 2020 | 2:32pm
A perfect treat fit for any diet plan
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

These decadent chocolate truffles are delicious and rich, they also just so happen to be paleo, gluten free and vegan.

This recipe is courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
3 h 10 m
3 h
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 can coconut cream (not coconut milk)
  • 8 Ounces vegan 85% dark chocolate, paleo-friendly chocolate, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
  • Crushed freeze dried strawberries

Directions

Pour coconut cream into a pan over medium-high heat and whisk to combine.

Heat until it starts to boil around edges.

Add chopped chocolate and continue to whisk. Remove from heat.

Add maple syrup.

Place in refrigerator and allow to chill at least a few hours.

When completely chilled, use a mini melon scooper to make even sized balls. Roll into a round shape.

If desired, roll in crushed freeze dried strawberries. (I used my food processor to chop mine.)

Three Ingredient Paleo Chocolate Truffles