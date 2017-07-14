Thomas Jefferson's Vanilla Ice Cream

Our third president's 1780 recipe for dessert

If you can't make it at home, visit Mount Rushmore for a taste.

In addition to signing the Declaration of Independence and being our nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson is also (most importantly?) credited with introducing the newly formed country to ice cream.

Mount Rushmore is honoring Jefferson’s memory by sourcing his vanilla ice cream recipe from the Library of Congress and serving it yearround at the park’s Memorial Team Ice Cream Shop. The 1780 recipe is credited for igniting Americans’ passion for the dairy dessert after Jefferson scooped the treat at Monticello.

So, break out your sabotiere, the inner canister of the original ice cream maker that was chilled in a bucket of ice. Haagen Dazs may not make ice cream like this anymore, but you can.