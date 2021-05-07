Thai-style grilled pork country ribs

Step 1: Put 8 country ribs into a large bowl or baking dish.

Step 2: Put 1/4 cup water, 1/2 small chopped onion, 4 cloves peeled garlic, 1 tablespoon ginger puree, 1 tablespoon lemongrass puree, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1/2 small chile, and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, coriander, cumin and turmeric into a blender. Process until smooth.

Step 3: Pour the marinade over the ribs; turn to be sure meat is coated well on all sides. Refrigerate covered at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

Step 4: Heat a gas grill to medium hot or prepare a charcoal grill and let coals burn until covered with gray ash. Turn off burners or arrange coals at sides of grill for indirect cooking.

Step 5: Put the chops, with marinade that clings, directly over the heat or coals. Cook, without turning, until nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Flip chops to the cooler portion (not directly over the heat) of the grill. Cook without turning, until meat is almost firm when pressed with the tip of a knife (about 150 degrees on an instant read thermometer), about 20 minutes.

Step 6: Transfer to a serving platter; tent with foil and let stand about 10 minutes.

Step 7: Serve garnished with chopped cilantro and lime wedges for squeezing over meat. Pass the peanut satay sauce if you wish.