Thai Peanut Chicken Wings work as a main dish or appetizer, so you don't have to wait until game day to enjoy them—make them for dinner tonight.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the marinade:
- Zest of 3 Key limes
- 1/2 Cup Key lime juice
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon grated ginger
- 2 Teaspoons chipotle powder
- 1 Tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 to 4 Thai or serrano chiles, or to taste
- 2 Pounds trimmed chicken wings, cut at the joint and wing tips removed (20 to 24 pieces)
For the peanut sauce and assembly of wings:
- 1 Cup creamy peanut butter, preferably Skippy
- 1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, sifted to remove any lumps (plus extra to taste)
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil, more as needed to thin the sauce
- 2 Tablespoons toasted sesame oil, more to taste
- 1 Tablespoon Key lime juice, more to taste
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt, more to taste
- 1/4 Teaspoon chipotle powder, more to taste
- Vegetable oil for frying
- 1 to 2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
- Chopped green onions, for garnish
Directions
For the marinade:
Step 1: In a blender, combine the zest of 3 Key limes, 1/2 cup Key lime juice, 1/4 cup water, 1 small chopped onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 2 teaspoons chipotle powder, 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon of soy sauce and 1 to 4 Thai or serrano chiles (to taste). Blend until well puréed.
Step 2: Place 2 pounds of trimmed chicken wings in a large, sealable plastic bag. Pour over the marinade and eliminate as much air as possible before sealing the bag. Use your hands to massage the marinade through the bag over the wings. Refrigerate at least 4 hours, up to overnight.
For the peanut sauce and assembly of wings:
Step 1: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 tablespoons canola oil, 2 tablespoons sesame oil, 1 tablespoon Key lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder. Heat the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until the ingredients are combined and the sauce warms; be careful not to overheat or the sauce may burn. Taste the sauce and adjust as needed (with extra brown sugar, sesame oil, Key lime juice or salt). Remove from the heat and set aside in a warm place. This makes about 1 and 1/3 cups of sauce.
Step 2: Remove the wings from the marinade, wiping off the excess marinade with paper towels to dry the wings.
Step 3: Fill a 4-quart pot with frying oil to a depth of 3 to 4 inches. Heat the oil to maintain a temperature of 350 F. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 375 F.
Step 4: Fry the wings, in batches, until the meat is firm and opaque, and the skin is crisp and a rich golden-brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the wings to a large rack on a baking sheet, spacing them at least 1 inch apart from each other. Continue until all the wings are fried.
Step 5: Brush each wing on one side with a light coating of sauce. Place the wings in the oven for about 3 minutes to bake the sauce onto the wings. Remove the wings from the oven and flip them over, brushing the other side with a light coating of sauce. Sprinkle over the 1-2 teaspoons of black sesame seeds and bake again for about 3 minutes.
Step 6: Remove from heat and allow to cool just slightly (enough so they can be handled). Meanwhile, thin the remaining sauce if desired with a little extra canola oil, then pour it into a small bowl and garnish with the chopped green onion.
Step 7: Remove the wings to a plate or platter and serve immediately, with extra sauce on the side.