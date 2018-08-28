Thai-Inspired Corn Curry

Cooking off the Cuff: a quick thai-style treat with end-of-summer corn

As a fairly conscientious cook, I experience a wave of mild shame whenever I open a can or plastic sachet of ready-made Thai curry paste. This dissipates the moment I add it to the pan and inhale its alluring, complex aroma, which reminds me that these shortcut products yield an entirely delicious dinner – and that in this case I am not aiming for authenticity any more than I intend a dish like curry-spiced Coronation Chicken to be more than remotely Indian.

Three or four times a year, Jackie and I eat variants of today’s recipe, most typically using cool-weather vegetables, most deliciously celery root or winter squash. There is usually leftover sauce, and this serves as an excellent ready-made “gravy” for fish or, better yet, lamb chops. The only necessary adjustment to the recipe relates to cooking time: hard root vegetables take longer to cook than late-summer corn and zucchini.

Yes, that corn: By now, at least in the New York area, the farmers’-market corn isn’t what it was a few weeks ago. It is best cut off the cob and gussied up in some way, either with complementary vegetables (peppers, onions) or processed into corn pancakes or fritters. Facing a couple of slightly over-the-hill ears of corn, I thought of those and other dishes and how marvelous spicy corn preparations can be. Combining sweet corn – and in this case a gentle-flavored summer squash – and our usual faux-Thai curry sauce seemed to make very good sense.

It did – and it made very good eating too.