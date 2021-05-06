  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Thai Cucumber Soup

May 6, 2021 | 2:55pm
By
Delicate yet full of so much flavor
Thai Cucumber Soup recipe - The Daily Meal
Claire Perez/Contributor

Diners love Chef Anne Pingkasan’s unique cucumber soup at Rice Fine Thai & Asian Fusion in Boynton Beach, Florida. Made with minimal ingredients—homemade vegetable stock, cucumber, tofu and scallion—it is light, yet flavorful and satisfying.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
42
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 quarts vegetable broth (recipe follows)
  • 1 Cup diced cucumber, peeled and seeded
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 4 Ounces firm tofu, diced
  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced

For the vegetable broth:

  • 1 medium white onion, diced
  • 2 small stalks celery, diced
  • 1 medium whole cucumber, diced
  • 2 Teaspoons thin (light) soy sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 5 cilantro stems
  • 2 quarts water
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium heat, bring 2 quarts vegetable broth to a simmer. Add 1 cup diced cucumber and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with black pepper, to taste.

Step 2: To serve, ladle soup into serving bowls. Add about 1 tablespoon diced tofu per serving, and sprinkle with thinly sliced green onion.

For the vegetable broth:

Step 1: In a large sauce pan over medium high heat, combine 1 diced medium white onion, 2 diced small stalks celery, 1 diced medium cucumber, 2 teaspoons thin (light) soy sauce, 1 teaspoon sugar, 5 cilantro stems and 2 quarts water. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer for 1 hour. Strain broth and cool before storing refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes about 2 quarts.

Thai Cucumber Soup