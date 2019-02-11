Texas Flour Tortillas

In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in the oil and milk. Take the dough and place it on floured surface and knead it for a couple minutes. Place the dough back in the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rest for 20 minutes. Once rested, take the dough and cut it in half. Continue halving until you have 8 balls of dough. Place these on a tray so they aren't touching and cover them with plastic wrap. Let them sit for 10 minutes.

Place one ball at a time on a floured surface, pat it out into a 4-inch circle and then use a rolling pin to roll it out into an 8-inch circle. Cover each tortilla until ready to cook. Cook on a cast-iron skillet just a few seconds on each side. They'll puff up. This is OK. These are best eaten immediately.