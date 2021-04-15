A thick slab of meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and ketchup—or in this case, additional salsa—is always a crowd pleaser. The tomatoes in the salsa add moisture, and the choice of either medium hot or spicy salsa provides some kick.
This recipe is by Linda Giuca, Special to the Hartford Courant, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Notes
This recipe makes two generous loaves, one for dinner and one for the freezer. If you slice the meatloaf before freezing, you can easily pull slices from the freezer for a quick dinner or sandwich.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 Pound ground pork
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 Cup bread crumbs
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (16-ounce) jar salsa, mild or hot to taste, divided
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 2 Teaspoons chili powder
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded Mexican cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 pound ground beef, 1 pound ground pork, 2 beaten eggs, 1 cup bread crumbs, 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, half the jar of salsa (8 ounces), 1 teaspoon cumin, 2 teaspoons chili powder, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro and salt and pepper to taste. Mix gently until all ingredients are blended.
Step 3: Divide the meat mixture in half. Pat each half into a rectangle about 1-inch thick on a piece of wax paper. Divide 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese in half and sprinkle the cheese over each rectangle. Using the wax paper as a guide, roll up the rectangle jelly-roll style and seal the edge and ends of the roll. Transfer to a baking dish, and repeat with other rectangle.
Step 4: Bake for 45 minutes. Spoon the remaining salsa (8 ounces) over each meatloaf. Bake for 15 or 20 minutes or until the interior of the meatloaf registers 160 F on an instant read thermometer. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing.