Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 pound ground beef, 1 pound ground pork, 2 beaten eggs, 1 cup bread crumbs, 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, half the jar of salsa (8 ounces), 1 teaspoon cumin, 2 teaspoons chili powder, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro and salt and pepper to taste. Mix gently until all ingredients are blended.

Step 3: Divide the meat mixture in half. Pat each half into a rectangle about 1-inch thick on a piece of wax paper. Divide 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese in half and sprinkle the cheese over each rectangle. Using the wax paper as a guide, roll up the rectangle jelly-roll style and seal the edge and ends of the roll. Transfer to a baking dish, and repeat with other rectangle.

Step 4: Bake for 45 minutes. Spoon the remaining salsa (8 ounces) over each meatloaf. Bake for 15 or 20 minutes or until the interior of the meatloaf registers 160 F on an instant read thermometer. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing.