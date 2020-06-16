Tart Cherry Chocolate-Covered Vegan Cookie Dough Bites

Cookie Dough​ Ball Prep:​​

Line a quarter baking sheet or a large plate with parchment paper. Set aside.

Make the oat flour: Add the old fashioned oats to a high-speed blender or food processor. Blend until the oats are broken down into a fine, flour-like consistency. Set aside.

Measure the remaining ingredients. Set aside.

Mix the “cookie dough”: Add the oat flour, unsweetened coconut, tahini, pure maple syrup, pure vanilla extract, & kosher salt to a large mixing bowl. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to stir until combined & well incorporated into a smooth cookie dough. Add in the dried Montmorency tart cherries & any other mix-ins, as desired. Stir until the mix-ins are evenly dispersed throughout the cookie dough. (I like to use my stand mixer for this step, though it’s totally not necessary. A wooden spoon & some elbow grease will do the trick!)

Roll out the cookie dough bites: Portion the dough into tablespoon-sized balls. The dough may be soft at this point – that’s totally fine! Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheet. Once all the cookie dough bites are rolled, pop the baking sheet in the freezer to set for 5-10 minutes.

Make the dark chocolate coating: Meanwhile, as the cookie dough bites set in the freezer, prep the dark chocolate coating. Add the roughly chopped dark chocolate & coconut oil to a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring well between intervals, until the chocolate is completely melted & the mixture is smooth.

Coat the cookie dough bites in chocolate: Remove the cookie dough bites from the freezer. (If your dough was a little soft when you rolled it out, now’s a great time to roll them into nicely-shaped balls, as desired.) Working one by one, add a cookie dough bite into the prepared dark chocolate coating. Coat the cookie dough bite, shaking off any excess chocolate, & transfer back to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cookie dough balls. Once complete, pop the baking sheet in the freezer to let the chocolate set for another 5-10 minutes. Enjoy!