4.5
2 ratings

Tart Cherry Chocolate-Covered Vegan Cookie Dough Bites

June 16, 2020 | 10:23am
Full of delicious Montmorency cherries
Tart Cherry Chocolate-Covered Vegan Cookie Dough Bites
Photo courtesy of Montmorency

These little bites are chock full of tart Montmorency cherries, shredded coconut, and old-fashioned rolled oats. You won't be able to stop at just one!

Recipe courtesy of Jess Larson, Plays Well with Butter

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
137
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • Heaping 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (or 1/2 cup oat flour)
  • 1/3 Cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 Cup runny tahini
  • 1/3 Cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Cup dried Montmorency tart cherries, chopped
  • Optional mix-ins of choice (e.g. chopped walnuts, chopped almonds, chocolate chips, etc.)
  • 6 Ounces dark chocolate, roughly chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons coconut oil

Directions

Cookie Dough​ Ball Prep:​​
Line a quarter baking sheet or a large plate with parchment paper. Set aside.
Make the oat flour: Add the old fashioned oats to a high-speed blender or food processor. Blend until the oats are broken down into a fine, flour-like consistency. Set aside.
Measure the remaining ingredients. Set aside.

Mix the “cookie dough”: Add the oat flour, unsweetened coconut, tahini, pure maple syrup, pure vanilla extract, & kosher salt to a large mixing bowl. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to stir until combined & well incorporated into a smooth cookie dough. Add in the dried Montmorency tart cherries & any other mix-ins, as desired. Stir until the mix-ins are evenly dispersed throughout the cookie dough. (I like to use my stand mixer for this step, though it’s totally not necessary. A wooden spoon & some elbow grease will do the trick!)

Roll out the cookie dough bites: Portion the dough into tablespoon-sized balls. The dough may be soft at this point – that’s totally fine! Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheet. Once all the cookie dough bites are rolled, pop the baking sheet in the freezer to set for 5-10 minutes.

Make the dark chocolate coating: Meanwhile, as the cookie dough bites set in the freezer, prep the dark chocolate coating. Add the roughly chopped dark chocolate & coconut oil to a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring well between intervals, until the chocolate is completely melted & the mixture is smooth.

Coat the cookie dough bites in chocolate: Remove the cookie dough bites from the freezer. (If your dough was a little soft when you rolled it out, now’s a great time to roll them into nicely-shaped balls, as desired.) Working one by one, add a cookie dough bite into the prepared dark chocolate coating. Coat the cookie dough bite, shaking off any excess chocolate, & transfer back to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cookie dough balls. Once complete, pop the baking sheet in the freezer to let the chocolate set for another 5-10 minutes. Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving137
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol0.3mg0.1%
Protein2g5%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus92mg13%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium132mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.2%
Sodium71mg3%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.4%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
