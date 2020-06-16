Tart Cherry Chocolate-Covered Vegan Cookie Dough Bites

These little bites are chock full of tart Montmorency cherries, shredded coconut, and old-fashioned rolled oats. You won't be able to stop at just one!
Recipe courtesy of Jess Larson, Plays Well with Butter
Ingredients
- Heaping 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (or 1/2 cup oat flour)
- 1/3 Cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 Cup runny tahini
- 1/3 Cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Cup dried Montmorency tart cherries, chopped
- Optional mix-ins of choice (e.g. chopped walnuts, chopped almonds, chocolate chips, etc.)
- 6 Ounces dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- 2 Teaspoons coconut oil
Directions
Cookie Dough Ball Prep:
Line a quarter baking sheet or a large plate with parchment paper. Set aside.
Make the oat flour: Add the old fashioned oats to a high-speed blender or food processor. Blend until the oats are broken down into a fine, flour-like consistency. Set aside.
Measure the remaining ingredients. Set aside.
Mix the “cookie dough”: Add the oat flour, unsweetened coconut, tahini, pure maple syrup, pure vanilla extract, & kosher salt to a large mixing bowl. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to stir until combined & well incorporated into a smooth cookie dough. Add in the dried Montmorency tart cherries & any other mix-ins, as desired. Stir until the mix-ins are evenly dispersed throughout the cookie dough. (I like to use my stand mixer for this step, though it’s totally not necessary. A wooden spoon & some elbow grease will do the trick!)
Roll out the cookie dough bites: Portion the dough into tablespoon-sized balls. The dough may be soft at this point – that’s totally fine! Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheet. Once all the cookie dough bites are rolled, pop the baking sheet in the freezer to set for 5-10 minutes.
Make the dark chocolate coating: Meanwhile, as the cookie dough bites set in the freezer, prep the dark chocolate coating. Add the roughly chopped dark chocolate & coconut oil to a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring well between intervals, until the chocolate is completely melted & the mixture is smooth.
Coat the cookie dough bites in chocolate: Remove the cookie dough bites from the freezer. (If your dough was a little soft when you rolled it out, now’s a great time to roll them into nicely-shaped balls, as desired.) Working one by one, add a cookie dough bite into the prepared dark chocolate coating. Coat the cookie dough bite, shaking off any excess chocolate, & transfer back to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cookie dough balls. Once complete, pop the baking sheet in the freezer to let the chocolate set for another 5-10 minutes. Enjoy!