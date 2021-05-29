  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tangerine Margarita

May 29, 2021
What to drink when the weather heats up
Tangerine Margarita recipe - The Daily Meal
Rimma_Bondarenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A margarita is a great way to celebrate the arrival of summer (or any season, really). This variation uses gourmet tangerine syrup and muddled citrus and to add a fresh, tart vibe to the classic cocktail.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
310
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 lime wedge
  • 2 orange slices, divided
  • 1 1/2 Ounce silver tequila, such as Avión
  • 1 1/2 Ounce orange liqueur, such as Combier
  • 1/2 Ounce tangerine syrup, such as Monin
  • 1/2 Ounce orange juice
  • 1/4 Ounce Grand Marnier

Directions

Step 1: In a cocktail shaker, muddle 1 lime wedge and 1 orange slice. Add 1 1/2 ounces silver tequila, 1 1/2 ounces orange liqueur, 1/2 ounce tangerine syrup and 1/2 ounce orange juice.

Step 2: Add ice and shake. Strain and pour into an English highball glass or a martini glass with a salted rim.

Step 3: On top of cocktail, float 1/4 ounce Grand Marnier. Garnish with 1 orange slice.

