Step 1: In a large bowl, knead 1 pound ground lamb with 1 cup grated onion, 1 small bunch chopped flat-leaf parsley, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground cumin and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste; mix until well blended.

Step 2: Shape mixture into individual balls, the size of walnuts. (It will yield about 24 pieces.)

Step 3: In a heavy lidded skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add remaining grated onion, 1 ounce chopped ginger, 1 chopped hot chili and a pinch of saffron threads. Cook, stirring frequently, until onion turns color; add 1 small bunch chopped cilantro and the juice of 1 lemon.

Step 4: Add 1 1/4 cups water; season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste; heat to a boil. Add meatballs; reduce heat to a simmer and cover the pan. Poach, turning meatballs occasionally, 20 minutes.

Step 5: Add 1 quartered lemon; cook, uncovered, to reduce liquid, 10 minutes. Serve hot.