Taco Casserole

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, beans, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and tortilla chips.

Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with assorted toppings, if desired.