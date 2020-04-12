April 12, 2020 | 4:17pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Throw the ultimate taco party and learn how to make a taco casserole with this quick Mexican dinner recipe. Mixed with corn tortilla chips and pinto beans, this easy taco casserole takes only 10 minutes to prep.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix
- 1 can (16 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (11 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 Cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, beans, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and tortilla chips.
Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with assorted toppings, if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving545
Total Fat33g50%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein32g63%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.3%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D8IU53%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium224mg22%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium74mg18%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus405mg58%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium814mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25%
Sodium809mg34%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans2gN/A
Water224gN/A
Zinc6mg57%
