4.5
2 ratings

Taco Casserole

April 12, 2020 | 4:17pm
All of the hearty, zesty flavor of a taco in one delicious dish
Taco Casserole
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Throw the ultimate taco party and learn how to make a taco casserole with this quick Mexican dinner recipe. Mixed with corn tortilla chips and pinto beans, this easy taco casserole takes only 10 minutes to prep.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
545
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix
  • 1 can (16 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (11 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 Cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, beans, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and tortilla chips.

Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with assorted toppings, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving545
Total Fat33g50%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein32g63%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.3%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D8IU53%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium224mg22%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium74mg18%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus405mg58%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium814mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25%
Sodium809mg34%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans2gN/A
Water224gN/A
Zinc6mg57%
