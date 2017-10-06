Syrup-Soaked Crispy Walnut Rolls

Put the kadayıf strands in a large deep bowl and gently pull them apart, to the extent possible, with your fingers. Don’t worry if some strands break. Try not to turn the kadayıf into one big noodle nest; keep the strands parallel to each other if you can. Pour over the melted butter and toss with your fingers or two forks to coat the strands. Lay a damp towel over the bowl to keep the kadayıf from drying out.

If you have a kitchen scale, measure out approximately 1 ounce kadayıf; if you don’t, pull a medium handful of strands from the bowl. Shape the kadayıf into a roughly rectangular mat—5 to 6 inches by 7 to 8 inches—on your work surface, with a short side toward you. Try to minimize the space between the kadayıf strands, and gently pat them down to create a somewhat even surface. Arrange about 2 mounded tablespoons of nuts across the rectangle, about one third up from the bottom, leaving a 1/2-inch border on the right and left sides. Working from the bottom, roll the kadayıf up and over the walnuts, pushing in stray noodle strands. Place the roll seam side down on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining kadayıf and walnuts, arranging the walnut rolls close together on the pan.

Bake until the tops of the rolls are deep brown, 25 to 30 minutes. When the tops are brown, there may still be pale spots between the sides of the rolls, or underneath. If they look not just pale but uncooked (and are soft when you touch them with a knife or your finger), place a sheet of aluminum foil over the rolls, return them to the oven, and bake for 5 more minutes.

Remove the walnut rolls from the oven and immediately pour or ladle over the syrup. If it threatens to overflow the baking sheet, stop for a minute to let the rolls absorb the syrup, and then pour more over the walnut rolls. Allow to stand, uncovered, for at least 4 hours before serving.

