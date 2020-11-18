  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sweet Potato Souflee

November 18, 2020 | 10:44am
Ready the mini marshmallows
bhofacck2 / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving table mainstay. Here's how to make the perfect souflee with them. 

This recipe originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
1 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
473
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 lbs. sweet potatoes, pared and sliced
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup raisins
  • 1 grated rind and juice of lemon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 Cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, melted
  • 1/2 Cup shredded coconut
  • miniature marshmallows

Directions

Place the potatoes in a pot and add enough salted water to cover. 

Cook potatoes until tender. 

Drain the pot. 

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mash and whip the potatoes. 

Add in the remaining ingredients except the marshmallows. 

Bake for 30 minutes. 

Remove from the oven. 

Cover with marshmallows. 

Return to the oven and bake for 30 more minutes. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving473
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar44gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein6g12%
Carbs76g25%
Vitamin A1386µg100%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.8%
Vitamin B60.4mg34%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg6.4%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus163mg23%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium773mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17%
Sodium129mg5%
Sugars, added30gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.7%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water165gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags
best recipes
holidays
marshmallows
pecans
side dish
sweet potato
Thanksgiving
sweet potato souflee