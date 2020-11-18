sweet potato souflee

November 18, 2020 | 10:44am
bhofacck2 / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving table mainstay. Here's how to make the perfect souflee with them.
This recipe originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4 lbs. sweet potatoes, pared and sliced
- 1 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Cup raisins
- 1 grated rind and juice of lemon
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 Cup evaporated milk
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 Cup shredded coconut
- miniature marshmallows
Directions
Place the potatoes in a pot and add enough salted water to cover.
Cook potatoes until tender.
Drain the pot.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mash and whip the potatoes.
Add in the remaining ingredients except the marshmallows.
Bake for 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven.
Cover with marshmallows.
Return to the oven and bake for 30 more minutes.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving473
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar44gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein6g12%
Carbs76g25%
Vitamin A1386µg100%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.8%
Vitamin B60.4mg34%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg6.4%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus163mg23%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium773mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17%
Sodium129mg5%
Sugars, added30gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.7%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water165gN/A
Zinc1mg10%