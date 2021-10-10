  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sweet and Spicy Raspberry Chicken Wings

October 10, 2021
Sure to be a hit at your next party or tailgate
Sweet and Spicy Raspberry Chicken Wings recipe - The Daily Meal
trexec/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This sweet and spicy glaze is delicious over chicken wings, but would also be good with salmon or roasted pork loin. For a less spicy sauce, reduce the amount of hot red pepper sauce by half.

This recipe is from Chef Rick Rodgers and was originaly published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
450
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 Cup minced yellow onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 6 Ounces (1 1/3 cups) raspberries, such as Driscoll's
  • 1/3 Cup plus 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon light molasses
  • 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons tomato ketchup
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon hot red pepper sauce
  • 4 Pounds chicken wings
  • 2 Tablespoons chili or madras-style curry powder
  • 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • Vegetable oil spray, for the baking sheet

Directions

Step 1: In a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil. Add 1/2 cup minced yellow onion and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add 1 minced garlic clove and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 3: Stir in 6 ounces (1 1/3 cups) raspberries, 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar, 1 tablespoon light molasses, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons tomato ketchup, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard and 1/2 teaspoon hot red pepper sauce. Bring to a simmer.

Step 4: Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring often, until the raspberries are soft and the juices are slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Transfer to a blender and puree the raspberry mixture. Separate into two portions and let cool. Reserve one portion for the glaze and one for dipping later.

Step 6: Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with vegetable oil spray. 

Step 7: Pat dry 4 pounds chicken wings with a paper towel. Toss them in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons chili powder (or madras-style curry powder) and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Spread on the baking sheet.

Step 8: Roast, turning once, until the wings are browned and show no sign of pink when pierced at the bone with the tip of a knife, about 35 minutes.

Step 9: Brush with some of the sauce and roast until glazed, about 2 1/2 minutes. Turn, brush with more sauce, and bake until glazed, about 2 1/2 minutes longer.

Step 10: Transfer the wings to a platter and serve warm, with reserved sauce for dipping.

