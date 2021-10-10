Step 1: In a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil. Add 1/2 cup minced yellow onion and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add 1 minced garlic clove and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 3: Stir in 6 ounces (1 1/3 cups) raspberries, 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar, 1 tablespoon light molasses, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons tomato ketchup, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard and 1/2 teaspoon hot red pepper sauce. Bring to a simmer.

Step 4: Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring often, until the raspberries are soft and the juices are slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Transfer to a blender and puree the raspberry mixture. Separate into two portions and let cool. Reserve one portion for the glaze and one for dipping later.

Step 6: Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with vegetable oil spray.

Step 7: Pat dry 4 pounds chicken wings with a paper towel. Toss them in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons chili powder (or madras-style curry powder) and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Spread on the baking sheet.

Step 8: Roast, turning once, until the wings are browned and show no sign of pink when pierced at the bone with the tip of a knife, about 35 minutes.

Step 9: Brush with some of the sauce and roast until glazed, about 2 1/2 minutes. Turn, brush with more sauce, and bake until glazed, about 2 1/2 minutes longer.

Step 10: Transfer the wings to a platter and serve warm, with reserved sauce for dipping.