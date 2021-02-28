Step 1: Freeze whole cabbage heads for at least 36 hours. Defrost in cold water. Core the heads. Chop the core and reserve for the sweet and sour sauce. Gently remove the leaves one by one. Use the first few outer leaves to line an oven-proof casserole dish, set aside. Cut the center vein out of each leaf.

Step 2: Dissolve 1 tablespoon chicken base and 1 tablespoon beef base in 1/4 cup boiling water and cool. Place in a large bowl with 2 1/2 pounds ground beef, 1 cup finely diced onions, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, 3/4 cup uncooked rice, and kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Mix until combined.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F. To assemble, place 1/2 cup of the beef filling in the center of 1 cabbage leaf. Starting at the stem-end, fold the outer edges in and roll to close. Place cabbage rolls seam side down, side-by-side in rows, in prepared casserole dish. Repeat process with remaining filling and cabbage leaves.

Step 4: Top with sweet and sour sauce and 1/4 cup water. Cover and bake until meat and rice are cooked through and rolls are tender, about 2 hours. Check halfway through baking and add water, if needed.