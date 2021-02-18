Sweet and Savory Shortbread Cookies

Nancy Vaziri won third place in 2005 for this recipe, which she created without eggs or nuts to accommodate her grandson's allergies. It also features some of his favorite snack foods, which account for its pebbly texture and crunchy edges. These cookies live up to their name with their zesty blend of flavors, including salty crushed pretzels and chewy sweet raisins.
- Chilling time: 1 hour
- Yield: 64 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon each: baking soda, cream of tartar
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, room temperature
- 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 Cup chocolate-covered raisins, finely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon light corn syrup
- 3/4 Cups finely crushed butter-flavored pretzels
Directions
1. Sift together flour, baking soda and cream of tartar in a medium bowl; set aside.
2. Combine butter and sugars in a large bowl; beat with a mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add vanilla; beat until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low; beat flour mixture into butter mixture in batches, until just mixed. Stir in raisins.
3. Shape dough into 2 logs, about 8-by-1-inch each. Brush logs all over with corn syrup. Place pretzel crumbs on a plate; roll logs in pretzel crumbs. Return logs to plate; loosely cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices; transfer to a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake until slightly brown around the edges, about 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.