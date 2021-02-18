Sweet and Savory Shortbread Cookies

1. Sift together flour, baking soda and cream of tartar in a medium bowl; set aside.

2. Combine butter and sugars in a large bowl; beat with a mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add vanilla; beat until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low; beat flour mixture into butter mixture in batches, until just mixed. Stir in raisins.

3. Shape dough into 2 logs, about 8-by-1-inch each. Brush logs all over with corn syrup. Place pretzel crumbs on a plate; roll logs in pretzel crumbs. Return logs to plate; loosely cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices; transfer to a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake until slightly brown around the edges, about 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.