Mark National Poppin’ Corn Month (October) with this fall-inspired recipe from the National Popcorn Board. Ghee—a type of clarified butter—has long been used as a staple in Asian and Middle Eastern cooking and is an essential part of Ayurvedic cooking, making this Indian-spiced snack a must-try.
This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
- 1/3 Cup ghee (clarified butter) or coconut oil
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 Teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 2 Teaspoons flaked sea salt
Directions
Step 1: In large mixing bowl, place 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn.
Step 2: In saucepan set over medium heat, melt 1/3 cup ghee (clarified butter) or coconut oil, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon curry powder and 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Stir until dissolved.
Step 3: Bring to light boil; remove from heat.
Step 4: Toss ghee mixture and 2 teaspoons flaked sea salt with popcorn; transfer to serving bowl.