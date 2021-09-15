  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sweet and Savory Curried Popcorn

September 15, 2021 | 2:20pm
A delicious fall snack flavored with brown sugar and spices
Sweet and Savory Curried Popcorn recipe - The Daily Meal
Courtesy The National Popcorn Board

Mark National Poppin’ Corn Month (October) with this fall-inspired recipe from the National Popcorn Board. Ghee—a type of clarified butter—has long been used as a staple in Asian and Middle Eastern cooking and is an essential part of Ayurvedic cooking, making this Indian-spiced snack a must-try.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
272
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
  • 1/3 Cup ghee (clarified butter) or coconut oil
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1 Teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
  • 2 Teaspoons flaked sea salt

Directions

Step 1: In large mixing bowl, place 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn.

Step 2: In saucepan set over medium heat, melt 1/3 cup ghee (clarified butter) or coconut oil, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon curry powder and 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Stir until dissolved.

Step 3: Bring to light boil; remove from heat.

Step 4: Toss ghee mixture and 2 teaspoons flaked sea salt with popcorn; transfer to serving bowl.

Sweet and Savory Curried Popcorn