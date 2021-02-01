Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Step 1: Snap off the ends of your asparagus.

Step 2:Bring a pot of water to a boil.

Step 3: Put the asparagus in the water for 2-4 minutes (depending on the size of your asparagus) until cooked but still firm. Immediately place in a bowl of cold water to stop the asparagus from continuing to cook. Remove the asparagus and set aside on paper towels to dry.

Step 4: Brush each piece of prosciutto with 1 teaspoon of agave. Sprinkle or grind kosher salt or seat salt over each piece of prosciutto.

Step 5: Wrap each piece of prosciutto around the individual asparagus stalks, ensuring that the side with the agave is on the inside and touching the asparagus.