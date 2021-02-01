Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

This is a quick but quirky take on a classic recipe. Prosciutto is often paired with sweet items like melon or figs because of its delicate, salty flavor. In this recipe we are adding in extra sweetness with agave nectar, a healthier alternative to processed sweetners. The sea salt gives additional texture, creating a dish that is perfect as an appetizer or for serving at a party.
Notes
These can be made up to a day in advance and refrigerated. They can also be served hot by putting the final dish under a broiler for 1-2 minutes
Ingredients
- 12 Pieces, asparagus
- 12 Pieces, sliced prosciutto
- 12 Teaspoons agave nectar
- Kosher salt
Directions
Step 1: Snap off the ends of your asparagus.
Step 2:Bring a pot of water to a boil.
Step 3: Put the asparagus in the water for 2-4 minutes (depending on the size of your asparagus) until cooked but still firm. Immediately place in a bowl of cold water to stop the asparagus from continuing to cook. Remove the asparagus and set aside on paper towels to dry.
Step 4: Brush each piece of prosciutto with 1 teaspoon of agave. Sprinkle or grind kosher salt or seat salt over each piece of prosciutto.
Step 5: Wrap each piece of prosciutto around the individual asparagus stalks, ensuring that the side with the agave is on the inside and touching the asparagus.