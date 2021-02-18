Swedish Spice Cookies

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have ungreased baking sheet(s) ready. Sift together the flour, baking soda, spices and salt; set aside.

2. Beat the butter and 1 cup of the granulated sugar in large bowl of an electric mixer on high speed until light, 1 minute. Add the egg and molasses; mix well. Stop the mixer and add the flour mixture. Mix just until combined.

3. Using about 11/2 teaspoons dough for each, roll dough into balls. Roll in the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar so they are fully coated. Arrange on baking sheet, spacing them 2 inches apart. If you prefer a thin, crisp cookie, they may be flattened with a glass that has been dipped in sugar.

4. Bake until set, 9 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.