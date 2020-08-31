Swampy Halloween Punch

August 31, 2020 | 12:28pm
Courtesy of Cacique
This gruesome drink is both kid- and adult-friendly. It's a dreadful drink Dr. Jekyll would guzzle to transform him into Mr. Hyde, or something Dr. Frankenstein would drink in celebration after pulling down the lever to allow lightning to strike his beloved monster to life. This punch will really make the Halloween fans squirm and scream.
Recipe courtesy of Cacique and Nicole Presley
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon green Jell-O
- 1 Cup ginger ale
- 2 Tablespoons Cacique® Crema Mexicana
- Gummi worms
Directions
Place Jell-O powder at the base of the cup. Pour 1/2 cup of ginger ale over Jell-O and stir to combine.
Swirl in Crema Mexicana. Pour remaining ginger ale over crema. Watch it fizz.
Decorate edges with gummi worms. Place a straw in the cup and enjoy.